TOWN OF CLINTON

The resurfacing of Highway 140 from Clinton south to the state line is scheduled to begin Monday, the state Department of Transportation announced.

The 4-mile stretch will remain open to traffic, but some lanes might be closed during the project, which is scheduled to be completed Aug. 9.

Motorists are asked to slow down and beware of work crews and construction equipment on the highway.

The state plans to reconstruct the highway in 2024.