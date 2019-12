JANESVILLE

Traffic will merge to one lane on southbound North Parker Drive beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, for concrete repairs, according to a city news release.

Crews will finish repair work about 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, according to the release.

Traffic will merge to the inside lane starting about 500 feet south of Black Bridge Road. Speeds will be reduced in the area, according to the release.

For questions, call Janesville Water Utility at 608-755-3115.