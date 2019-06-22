TOWN OF AVON

The eastbound lane of Highway 81 is closed in the far southwestern corner of Rock County due to a Saturday night traffic accident, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The lane closure is on Highway 81 between South Avon Store Road and County T in the town of Avon. County T separates Rock County from neighboring Green County.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes were initially closed, but the westbound lane is now open.

The crash occurred at 9 p.m. Saturday. A Rock County Communications Center shift supervisor named Matt who would not provide his last name said the crash resulted in injuries, but he had no further information about the cause or how many vehicles were involved.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office is handling the incident. The DOT estimates it will take two hours to clear the scene.