LAKE GENEVA
Lake Geneva police arrested two Chicago residents suspected of stealing items from Walmart and leading police on a reckless vehicle chase through traffic, authorities said.
Michael D. Perry, 40, and Shardonae Mathis, 26, were arrested on reckless driving, fleeing an officer and retail theft charges shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from Lake Geneva police.
Police said Mathis and Perry tried to flee a Lake Geneva police officer after stealing items from the Walmart store at 201 N. Edwards Blvd. An officer was responding to a report of suspicious activity at the store and saw Perry abandon a shopping cart full of items in the parking lot and flee in a vehicle.
Perry's vehicle sped off with its headlights off and led Lake Geneva police on a “reckless” chase, during which Perry disregarded traffic lights and officer’s signals to stop, according to the release.
Lake Geneva police and the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office stopped Perry’s vehicle using a pursuit intervention technique, police said. Perry stopped and surrendered, they said, and he admitted he and Mathis had stolen items from Walmart.
Perry and Mathis were being held at the Walworth County Jail pending potential charges, police said.
