Extreme cold could break records in southern Wisconsin this week. More important, it could maim or kill.

Those are the worst outcomes of exposure to temperatures near 30 degrees below zero Tuesday and Wednesday night, not to mention wind chill values near minus 40 forecast for Tuesday night.

Dr. Jay MacNeal, director of emergency medicine at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, said he hasn’t seen any frostbite or hypothermia cases yet this year, but this cold snap could change that.

“I hope people continue to heed the warnings because at minus 25 and minus 30, (with 10 mph winds), you’re talking about getting frostbite within 10 minutes on exposed skin,” MacNeal said.

Beth Tallon, spokeswoman for Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties, said a homeless person contacted the agency Monday, saying he is living in his car and has no place to go.

Tallon said the man could die if he doesn't go to a shelter.

The cold is likely to lead to school closings, which could mean a lot of lost time to make up between now and June.

Wednesday will be the worst day this week, with a high temperature around minus 13 before plunging to minus 31, according to Accuweather.

“Quite honestly, just don’t go outside unless you have to,” MacNeal said.

Homeowners could see frozen pipes, and furnace outages could send families to public warming shelters. (See accompanying list).

An ice jam on the Rock River was already pushing water inland in areas between Beloit and Janesville over the weekend, with three homes in the Happy Hollow area experiencing minor flooding. It was unclear whether the new cold blast would make matters worse.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office recommends people limit their time outdoors and when they venture out to wear loose-fitting layers, hat, gloves, snow boots and a scarf or some other face covering.

MacNeal said hypothermia, a dangerous lowering of the body temperature, can lead to shivering, confusion, slurred speech, heart problems and, eventually, death.

Hypothermia is so dangerous that special equipment is used to inject warm fluids into blood vessels in extreme cases, MacNeal said.

Frostbite can mean loss of a body parts. MacNeal said it starts with numbness and stinging, burning or tingling. Then the skin gets cold and firm and feels waxy in appearance.

Frostbite then leads to pain and swelling and discoloration of the skin that can be white, blue, grayish or yellow, MacNeal said.

Those experiencing symptoms must get inside and rewarm affected areas, not letting them refreeze, MacNeal said.

While frostbitten body parts can be warmed and saved, the amount saved depends on how far the damage has gone, MacNeal said.

MacNeal also warned about using any portable heater that burns fuel indoors, as those produce carbon monoxide, a silent killer.

When using space heaters, make sure they are far enough from things that could catch fire.

Motorists should be sure to have an emergency kit in the car, MacNeal added.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office recommends a car kit include food, water, blankets and warm clothing, booster cables and a cellphone charger. Gas tanks should be kept at least half full.

A sheriff’s office news release noted blowing and drifting snow this week is expected to add to travel hazards.

The sheriff’s office also recommends:

Test the smoke and carbon monoxide detectors around the residence. Replace batteries if you can’t remember the last time you changed them.

Check your furnace to make sure it is working properly. If you rely on heating oil or propane, make sure you have enough to last through the cold snap and schedule a delivery before you start to run low.

Ensure water pipes in unheated areas are properly insulated. Let water drip or trickle from faucets served by exposed pipes. Open kitchen and bathroom cabinets to allow heat to get to the pipes.

Limit pets’ time outdoors. Dogs and cats can suffer frostbitten ears, nose and feet if left outside.

Make sure livestock have access to extra food and a water that will not freeze, and those living outdoors should have a dry place to shelter. Provide a windbreak for larger animals and an enclosed space for smaller animals to help them retain body heat.

School canceled?

The Janesville School District, which closed school for Monday’s snow, is likely to close or delay school again this week because of the cold, said Superintendent Steven Pophal.

The district likes to wait as long as possible to make sure forecasts are as accurate as possible, Pophal said, but more school closings could lead to added days of school in June or, more likely, longer school days through the rest of the year.

The state requires only a certain amount of minutes of instructional time, Pophal noted, so adding five or 10 minutes to remaining school days can make up for lost days.

Pophal said he likely would not close school with a wind chill above minus 30 in the morning.

If the wind chill is below minus 30 early in the morning but predicted to be above that mark by mid-morning, the district would likely start late, Pophal said.

Janesville has logged two snow days and one late start already this school year, so the Friday before Memorial Day—scheduled as a snow makeup day—will not be a day off, Pophal said.

More time off this week will result in time added to the school year, Pophal said.

Danger in town

Rural roads are generally more dangerous than those in the city, but the extreme cold could raise danger levels in town this week, said John Whitcomb, operations director for the city of Janesville Public Works Department.

Snow continued for much of Monday, making it difficult to keep streets clear, Whitcomb said.

After finishing residential areas around 10 p.m. Monday, crews were expected to return to the main thoroughfares, but by then temperatures will have fallen, so some of the main streets might still have slippery stretches for a few days, Whitcomb said.

Whitcomb said the city treats its salt with liquid calcium chloride, which makes it effective below zero, but not at 25 below.

Drivers in the city should allow extra time and slow down in the next few days to avoid slippery patches, Whitcomb said.

Then, above-freezing temperatures and rain this weekend could present a new challenge.

If the rain comes in large amounts, it could pool, causing flooding because the ground is frozen and storm-sewer catch basins could be frozen shut, Whitcomb said.

Whitcomb worried about a repeat of last February, when water flooded into homes and other places where it had never been seen before. He said he will be watching forecasts to see how much rain might fall.

UW-W cancels classes

UW-Whitewater announced Monday night that all classes, events and programs at its Whitewater and Janesville campuses are canceled from 5 p.m. Tuesday through 8 a.m. Friday.

Campus buildings will remain open, and the university said people experiencing difficulties can contact university police at 262-472-4660.

Students needing hats, gloves, coats or other cold-weather gear can get them for free at The Community Space, 834 E. Milwaukee, Whitewater. The facility accepts donations 24 hours a day in its vestibule; see https://www.facebook.com/WhitewaterCommunitySpace.

The university recommended its Rock County students seek help at http://echojanesville.org.

Warming shelters announced

The following shelters are open during times stated, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

Beloit

Grinnell Senior Center, 631 Bluff St., 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday; 608-364-2875.

Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd., 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m.,-5:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 608-364-2905.

Salvation Army, 628 Broad St., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 608-365-6572.

Clinton

Clinton Public Library, 214 Mill St., 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and Friday, 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; 608-676-5569.

Clinton Senior Center, 508 Front St., 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 608-676-4600.

Edgerton

Edgerton Public Library, 101 Albion St., 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; 608-884-4511.

Edgerton Hospital waiting room, 11101 N. Sherman Road, 8 p.m.-7 a.m.

Evansville

Creekside Place Community Center, 102 Maple St., 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday; 608-882-0407.

Eager Free Public Library, 39 W. Main St., 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; 608-882-2260.

Janesville

Blackhawk Technical College, 6004 S. County G, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; 608-758-6900.

GIFTS Men’s Shelter, 1025 N. Washington St., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 608-728-4941.

Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; 608-758-6600.

Janesville Mall, 2500 Milton Ave., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; 608-752-7845.

Janesville Senior Center, 69 S. Water St., 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 608-755-3040.

Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, 1000 Mineral Point Ave., 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday; emergency department waiting room 8 p.m.-7a.m.; 608-756-6000.

SSM Health St. Mary’s Janesville Hospital, 3400 E. Racine St., 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday; waiting room 8 p.m.-7 a.m.; 608-373-8000.

Salvation Army, 514 Sutherland Ave., 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 608-757-8300.

Trinity Episcopal Church, 411 E. Church St., Janesville, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday only, serving coffee and snacks.

Milton

The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday; 608-868-3500.

Milton Public Library, 430 E. High St. No. 100, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday; 608-868-7462.

Orfordville

Orfordville Public Library, 519 Beloit St., 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday; 608-879-9229.

Orfordville Village Hall, 303 E. Beloit St., 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 608-879-2004.

Brodhead

Brodhead Public Library, 1207 25th St., 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; 608-897-4070.

Brodhead City Hall, 1111 W. Second Ave., 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 608-897-4019.

Brodhead Police Department lobby, 1004 W. Exchange St., 24-hours Monday-Sunday; 608-897-2112.

Overnight shelters: