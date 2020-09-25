JANESVILLE

Kennedy Road will be closed to all traffic under Interstate 90/39 from 7 a.m. Tuesday to 7 p.m. Thursday, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

Drivers must use alternate local routes, but emergency access will be provided to police, fire and EMS.

Construction crews will remove the old southbound overpass. The work and road closure are weather dependent and subject to change, according to the release.

People can register for project email updates on the project website, i39-90.wi.gov, and follow the project Facebook page, facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project.