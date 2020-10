JANESVILLE

A portion of Kennedy Road will close Wednesday morning to Friday evening under Interstate 90/39, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

The road will be closed from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 to 9. Drivers will need to use alternate routes during that time, according to the release.

For more information, visit facebook.com/wisconsini3990project.