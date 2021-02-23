JANESVILLE
Kennedy Road will close overnight Wednesday under Interstate 90/39 while crews set bridge girders, the state Department of Transportation announced.
The road will close from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24-25. Southbound Interstate traffic will be reduced to one lane from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday, according to a DOT news release.
Emergency access will be provided for fire, EMS and police vehicles, according to the release.
The work is weather dependent and may change.
For more information, visit projects.511wi.gov/i-39-90 or facebook.com/wisconsini3990project.