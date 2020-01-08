JANESVILLE

Kennedy Road will be closed under Interstate 90/39 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 13-14, the state Department of Transportation announced.

Construction crews will remove formwork on the new northbound bridge during that time, according to a news release.

Emergency access for police, fire and EMS vehicles will be maintained, but other motorist should take alternate routes.

The work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For a map of road closures, visit gazettextra.com/interstate.