WHITEWATER

UW-Whitewater will start spring break a week early and move classes online until at least April 17 out of caution for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the university announced Thursday.

That announcement comes after several other campuses in the state—such as UW-Madison and Beloit College—and across the country have made similar changes to confront the spread of the virus.

UW-W’s spring break was set to run the week of March 23-27, but instead it will start Saturday and run through March 29.

The university will suspend face-to-face instruction starting March 30 and is asking students who live on campus to take essential belongings with them during spring break.

Students who are able to leave should not return to the dorms “through at least April 17,” the announcement states.

Dorms are not closing, however, and will remain open during spring break because some students might not be able to go to other residences. The university said some dining choices will be available.

Still, the university expects a majority of students to leave the dorms.

For employees, campus will remain open, and all faculty and staff are expected to continue working, UW-W said.

“All university-sponsored travel is canceled through April 17, with limited exceptions from deans, vice chancellors and the athletic director,” the announcement states.

All campus events that run from Saturday through at least April 17 are canceled, with the same exceptions.

“Athletic events will be managed following current NCAA/WIAC guidance, which includes spectator-free events,” the announcement states.

In early April, UW-W officials will decide whether and when to resume in-person instruction, according to the announcement.

The change in class structure will not affect students’ paths to graduation as long as they successfully complete the classes, the announcement states.

“I want to emphasize that there are no confirmed cases of the virus on the Whitewater or Rock County campuses,” Chancellor Dwight Watson said in the announcement. “That is why we are taking decisive action now to lessen the risk to our community as much as possible.”

UW-Madison and Beloit College announced Wednesday that they would hold classes online.

Beloit College decided to close its campus until March 30. After the school’s spring break, which has been extended one more week, classes will be online when they start again March 23.

Students will be allowed to return to campus at 5 p.m. March 28, according to a college news release. Campus events have been canceled through March 30.

UW-Madison officials said students should not return to campus after spring break, which begins Saturday and runs through March 22. The suspension of face-to-face classes will run at least through April 10.

