JANESVILLE
A sex offender who was convicted in Jefferson County has been relocated to Janesville, according to the state Division of Community Corrections.
Robert J. Black, 34, was relocated to 1214 Cherry St., Janesville, on Aug. 21.
Black was convicted in 2014 of exposing a child to harmful materials, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
On Nov. 29, 2012, Detective Jonathan Caucutt of the Watertown Police Department began an undercover investigation in which he posed as a 14-year-old girl on the website Badoo.com, according to a criminal complaint.
A man later identified as Black contacted Caucutt's profile, according to the complaint.
Black initiated sexual conversations with Caucutt's account and asked Caucutt to be his "secret girlfriend," according to the complaint.
On Dec. 3, Black gave Caucutt access to his private online photo albums, which included a photo of male genitalia, according to the complaint. Black later uploaded two additional photos.
When contacted by police, Black acknowledged that he chatted with the profile in December 2012.
Conditions of Black's supervision include no unapproved activities in the community without prior approval; no contact with minors; no patronizing taverns, bars or liquor stores; no contact with victims; no consumption of drugs or alcohol; GPS monitoring and compliance with sex offender rules.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse