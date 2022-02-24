01STOCK_JANESVILLE_SCHOOLS

JANESVILLE

A Janesville School Board candidate's debate will run virtually today, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. on JATV Channel 994 and on JATV’s YouTube Channel.

Five people running for three open seats on the board will debate topics and questions in a forum that's being moderated by former WCLO general manager Director Mike O’Brien.

The candidates include incumbents Jim Millard, Cathy Myers and Michelle Haworth, along with newcomers Audrey Smith and Amie Hughes.

The event is hosted by Janesville business coalition Westgate Corridor and the nonpartisan government watchdog group Rock County First.

