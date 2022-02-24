JATV to host virtual candidate forum for Janesville School Board election By Sara Myers smyers@gazettextra.com Sara Myers Author twitter Author email Feb 24, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEA Janesville School Board candidate's debate will run virtually today, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. on JATV Channel 994 and on JATV’s YouTube Channel.Five people running for three open seats on the board will debate topics and questions in a forum that's being moderated by former WCLO general manager Director Mike O’Brien.The candidates include incumbents Jim Millard, Cathy Myers and Michelle Haworth, along with newcomers Audrey Smith and Amie Hughes.The event is hosted by Janesville business coalition Westgate Corridor and the nonpartisan government watchdog group Rock County First. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Janesville School Board Jatv Janesville School Board Election Jim Millard Cathy Myers Michelle Haworth Audrey Smith Amie Hughes Social_feed Westgate Corridor Rock County First Sara Myers Author twitter Author email Recommended for you Trending Now The Exclusive Company, Janesville’s last record store, to close after liquidation sale Death notices for Feb. 18, 2022 Craig High School teacher Andrea Nickel has experienced both Ukraine, Russia Death notices for Feb. 21, 2022 City of Janesville could hand GM site owner daily fines for property violations Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form