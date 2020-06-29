JANESVILLE

A Silver Alert was issued Monday night for a Janesville woman who is believed to have dementia.

Kathleen A. Truman, 76, was said to be driving driving a black 2015 Dodge caravan with Wisconsin license plate 331-GUR.

She was last seen at 2:47 p.m. Monday at Smoker's World, 2622 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville.

The vehicle has Marine Corps Sticker in the rear window, a handicap placard and Marine Corp hats, according to the alert.

Truman was described as white, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 200 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair, wearing a pink top and dark shorts.

Anyone who comes into contact with her is asked to call 911 immediately.

Janesville police sent a news release asking anyone with information about Truman’s whereabouts to call police at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or to text a tip to 274637 by typing JACS and a message.