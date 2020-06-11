JANESVILLE

The city of Janesville plans to open more park facilities now that the Rock County Public Health Department has moved the county into phase two of its reopening plan, according to a news release.

Many parks reopened May 21, but the city has moved more slowly on reopening playgrounds. Two of the cities larger playgrounds—CAMDEN Playground in Palmer Park and Peace Park playground on the south side—will reopen Friday, a city official told The Gazette.

Restrooms at Palmer Park's east pavilion and Peace Park will reopen Monday, according to the release.

The city also is accepting registrations for its summer day camp, Kids Count Camp, at ci.janesville.wi.us/recregistration.

Basketball courts at Monterey and Bond parks will continue to have one hoop available per court.

The downtown fitness court, the restrooms in Traxler Park, and the pickleball courts, tennis courts and restrooms in north Riverside Park are now open.

The new hours for Hedberg Public Library are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Curbside pickup will continue. The new hours for HPL Express, the library's branch at the Janesville Mall, are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

While many public spaces are open, residents are urged to maintain physical distance, wash their hands often and avoid touching their faces.