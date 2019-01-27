JANESVILLE

Janesville and a handful of other Rock County communities have already declared a snow emergency ahead of tonight's expected snowstorm.

Janesville, Clinton and the town of Beloit all issued news releases Sunday announcing snow emergencies. The city of Beloit had already made the same announcement Saturday night.

Despite its ominous name, a snow emergency does not mean record-setting snowfalls that will paralyze a community for days.

What it does mean is that residents are not allowed to park on city streets for the duration of the snow emergency. This makes it easier for snowplows to clear the roads.

Rock County is still projected to get significant snow totals. A National Weather Service meteorologist told The Gazette on Saturday night that Janesville could see between 8 and 12 inches of snow starting Sunday evening and continuing overnight.

Accuweather is predicting 6 to 10 inches of snow.

Snow emergencies in the city and town of Beloit will both last from 6 p.m. Sunday until 6 p.m. Monday, according to their releases.

Janesville's will begin at 10 p.m. Sunday. It does not have an end time.

Clinton's snow emergency will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday and last until 9 a.m. Monday.

Residents are encouraged to park in a garage, driveway or municipal lot if possible.

This story may be updated as more communities declare snow emergencies.