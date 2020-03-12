JANESVILLE

The Janesville School District has canceled after-school events starting Friday and banned school-sponsored out-of-state travel for students and staff, district officials announced Thursday.

After Gov. Tony Evers’ declaration of a public health emergency to deal with growing COVID-19 concerns, the school district said it is canceling all after-school events of any size from Friday through March 29—the end of the district’s spring break.

Additionally, the district is canceling the 11th- and 12th-grade career fair March 31 at Parker High School, according to a news release.

District officials said they will decide about April events when the end of March gets closer.

Some canceled events include the “Chaplin” musical at Parker High School, the “Into the Woods” musical at Edison Middle School, the Spotlighters Spectacular show choir competition, the middle school wrestling meet and the Craig High School honors ceremony, according to the release.

There are other cancellations, and officials said they will share details on getting refunds for tickets at a later time.

The list of cancellations also includes sports. District spokesman Patrick Gasper said in an email Thursday that the district is transitioning from winter to spring sports, so there are not many—if any—competitions going on.

“We are allowing sports team practices to continue,” he said.

The boy’s basketball sectional semifinal game at Craig High School between Edgerton and Beloit-Turner will go on Thursday without public attendance, he said.

Gazette reporters are chronicling a list of known local cancellations.

District officials said they heeded guidance from local and state health officials on how to limit travel and call for social distancing in dealing with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The ban on school-sponsored trips will be in effect until further notice, the district said.

“This is a precautionary measure intended to help protect and promote the health and safety of students and staff,” Superintendent Steve Pophal said in a release.

