JANESVILLE

Rest Area 17 on southbound Interstate 90/39 near East M-H Townline Road will be closed for construction starting Monday, Oct. 21, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

Crews will complete Interstate ramp connections and add truck parking during the closure. The rest area will reopen Friday, Nov. 15, according to the release.

Access to restaurants, lodging and gas stations will remain open at the Highway 26 and Highway 14 interchanges.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and adhere to work zone speed limits.

The work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For a map of road closures caused by the Interstate expansion, go to gazettextra.com/interstate.