JANESVILLE

The facility at Rest Area 17 will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 11, on southbound Interstate 90/39, the state Department of Transportation announced.

Crews will connect a new pipeline during the closure, according to a news release.

Access to the Highway 26 and Highway 14 interchanges will remain open, and pubic parking will be available.

To view a map of road closures caused by the Interstate expansion, visit gazettextra.com/interstate.