JANESVILLE
The Janesville Police Department is warning the community of phone scams claiming the recipient might get taken into custody by police.
An unknown group has been sending computer-generated voice messages via telephone saying recipients have "serious allegations" made against them and they will be taken into custody by police if not resolved, according to a news release.
Janesville police say those calls are scams and advise against responding to the message or sending money to the callers, according to the release.
