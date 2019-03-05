JANESVILLE

The Janesville Police Department is warning the community of phone scams claiming the recipient might get taken into custody by police.

An unknown group has been sending computer-generated voice messages via telephone saying recipients have "serious allegations" made against them and they will be taken into custody by police if not resolved, according to a news release.

Janesville police say those calls are scams and advise against responding to the message or sending money to the callers, according to the release.