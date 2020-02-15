JANESVILLE
The Janesville Police Department plans to hold a press conference Saturday night to give updates on the investigation of the killing of two Janesville women earlier this week.
In a release Saturday afternoon, the department announced the press conference, which is slated at 6 p.m. at the Janesville Police Department.
The department has not given any indication of what details will be released Saturday night. But on Wednesday police said they had an unidentified suspect in mind in the killing of Seairaha J. Winchester, 30, Janesville, and former Janesville resident Brittany N. McAdory, 27, which happened early on Feb. 10.
As of Saturday afternoon, police had not yet named the suspect in the fatal shooting of the two young women police bleeding with gunshot wounds behind a truck stop on Janesville’s northeast side. Police have only said the suspect and the two women knew each other.
The press conference comes after nearly a week of grieving by friends and families as police continued to pursue an arrest in the killings. Earlier this week, friends and family of the two slain women held a vigil and used dozens of balloons, candles and other items to decorate the spot where the two women were found by police.
Police said they’d been working on collecting enough evidence to allow an arrest warrant. Police said they don’t believe the killings were a random act, and they’ve said they don’t believe the public is in danger.
Police found McAdory and Winchester were found shot behind the TA Express Travel Center at 3222 Humes Road at about 2 a.m. Monday after the two women were seen going in the travel center and then leaving.
Earlier this week, police said they were still trying to piece together where McAdory and Winchester had been late Sunday an early Monday before they’d come to the truck stop.
Check back at gazettextra.com for more details on the 6 p.m. police press conference.