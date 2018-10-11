JANESVILLE
Janesville police are seeking the public's help to find a man who is suspected of passing fraudulent checks.
Ronald E. Spaulding, 27, is suspected in a check fraud/forgery investigation at Marling Lumber in Janesville.
People with information are asked to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or contact Janesville Area Crimestoppers at 608-755-3636 or by using the "P3 Tips" app.
