JANESVILLE

Janesville police are looking for a vandal who wrote graffiti on the front door of The Gazette's downtown offices.

Police learned of the vandalism at 1 S. Parker Drive on Dec. 15. A similar incident was reported at Consigny Law Firm, 303 E. Court St., on Dec. 16, according to a police news release.

The Gazette's surveillance cameras picked up an image of a person wearing a blue and red or orange hooded jacket or coat and carrying a blue or green backpack.

Gazette, WCLO radio and Channel 3 staff members saw a message on the glass front doors, written in what appeared to be marker, the night of and morning after the incident.

The message said:

"For 1ce write a Real Story!" and "This is Not Your Town it Gods Town!"

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 608-755-3100, Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or submit an anonymous tip on the P3 tips app.