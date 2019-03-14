JANESVILLE
Janesville police are looking for two men who are suspected in an armed robbery of an east-side gas station late Tuesday night, according to a police crime alert.
The men entered the Shore Exxon, 1905 E. Milwaukee St., and one displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk, according to witnesses and surveillance cameras.
Police responded at 10:57 p.m., but the robbers had fled northwest toward Richards Court with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the alert.
The armed man is described as having light skin, possibly African-American or Hispanic, 6 feet tall and weighing 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black winter coat with a light gray, lined hood, green beanie hat, a red bandana covering his nose and mouth, gray work gloves, dark pants and black work boots.
The second man is described as possibly white or Hispanic, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, slender build and weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with red drawstrings, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.
Anyone with information should call the police department at 608-755-3100 or submit information anonymously through Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at www.stopjanesvillecrime.com.
