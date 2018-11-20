JANESVILLE
Janesville police are looking for the person who robbed a gas station on the city's south side early Tuesday morning, police Lt. Todd Kleisner said.
Officers responded around 2 a.m. to the BP gas station at 1951 Center Ave. They were told the robber entered the gas station and demanded money from the till.
Kleisner said the robber took the clerk's purse after she refused to comply and fled in a green SUV. The robber was armed with a knife but did not threaten the clerk, he said.
An officer reported briefly chasing a vehicle that was suspected of being involved, according to a police report.
The pursuit, reported at 2:46 a.m. at North Crosby and Mineral Point avenues, was broken off, and the vehicle was not found.
Police are still investigating. Anyone with information can call police at 608-757-2233 or submit tips anonymously via the "P3 Tips" app for smartphones.
