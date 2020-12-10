JANESVILLE

Janesville police are searching for a prowler caught on a surveillance camera looking into a residence in the 2900 block of Carrousel Lane.

A camera observed the prowler looking into a residence sometime between Dec. 2 and 9, according to a police department news release.

The prowler was described as 20 to 25 years old with facial hair and wearing thin, framed glasses, a hooded sweatshirt and Ecko Unlimited jogging pants. The prowler also had a lanyard-style keychain and was seen smoking a cigarette, according to the release.

Residents with information about the incident or prowler should call Janesville police at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636. They can also leave an anonymous tip using the P3 app on a smartphone.