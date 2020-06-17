The Janesville Police Department is requesting the public's help as it investigates the armed robbery of a gas station.

Officers were called to Lions Quick Mart, 104 E. Racine St., at about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday for a reported armed robbery, according to a police department news release.

A male suspect displayed a handgun and demanded cash and lottery tickets. He left the business on foot and fled west with an undisclosed amount of cash and lottery tickets, the release said.

The suspect was wearing a black face mask; a black, hooded, zip-up sweatshirt with front pockets; black jeans; and black Nike shoes, according to the release.

Police want anybody who might have witnessed the incident, who might know the suspect or who might have exterior video footage that might have captured any part of the incident to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244, CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 app on a smartphone.