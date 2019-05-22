JANESVILLE—Police are looking for a Janesville teen who might be in Madison in the company of someone she met online.

Abigail Flora, 17, was last seen Monday at Craig High School, said Lt. Charles Aagaard of the police detectives.

Police have no reason to believe Flora is in danger, but the fact that she might be with an online contact heightened their response, Aagaard said.

Flora took belongings before leaving and has contacted people to tell them about it, leading police to suspect she means to be gone for a while, Aagaard said.

Flora is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 110 pounds with brown eyes. She was last seen with blue hair.

Flora was believed to be driving a white, 2008 Chevy Equinox with the license plate AAU-5929.

Anyone with information may call the Janesville police at 608-757-2244 or 608-756-3666 or use the P3 Tips app.