JANESVILLE
Police are looking for the man who displayed a knife to a 12-year-old boy on the bike trail Thursday.
The boy told police he was riding his bicycle on the bike trail between Mackinac Drive and Randolph Road when he was approached by a man who displayed a knife, according to a Janesville police news release.
The incident happened between 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Thursday but was not reported until Friday afternoon, according to the release.
The boy described the man as white, 6 feet tall and 210 pounds. He was wearing a black beanie hat, black hooded sweatshirt pulled over his head, black and white bandana covering his mouth and nose, black aviator glasses, black pants and white tennis shoes.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244, Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 app on a smartphone.