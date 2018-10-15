Janesville police are asking for information about a stranger who asked four Van Buren Elementary School students if the needed a ride to school Monday morning.
The man was described as white, with dark hair, shadowed beard, late 20s to mid-30s and driving a dark-colored gray or blue SUV.
The girls were walking west near the intersection of State Street and Oakhill Avenue around 8 a.m. when the man called from the passing car, according to police.
The girls told police they ran to an adult crossing guard just south of this intersection and then reported the incident to school authorities. School administration and police contacted the girls’ parents.
Anyone with information is asked to use the P3 tips app or contact police through the Rock County Communications non-emergency number, 608-757-2244.
