JANESVILLE
Janesville police are asking for the public’s help to investigate a suspicious person who approached a child Wednesday afternoon on the city’s northeast side.
In a news release, police said they’re looking for more information on a man reported to have “had contact” with a young child at about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at Lucerne Drive and Clover Lane.
Police said the man is described as tall, thin and in his 20s or 30s. He might have been driving a small, dark-colored SUV with tinted windows.
Police said the man was near a small child but left when the child’s older sibling approached.
Anyone who saw the incident or might have more information is asked to call police at 608-755-2244. People also can call Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or text a tip to 274637 by typing JACS plus a message.