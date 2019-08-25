JANESVILLE

Janesville police are asking for the public’s help in solving a robbery.

At 10:24 p.m. Saturday, Janesville police officers were called to the Stop-N-Go, 1604 E. Racine St., for a report of an armed robbery, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.

A store employee told police that a man wearing a black jacket, gray winter hat and a “face mask” entered the store and demanded money. The man left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and two packs of Newport cigarettes, according to the release.

The man didn’t display a gun, but based on his actions, the clerk believed the man had one in his pocket, police said.

The man ran off before officers arrived, and they have not yet located him.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636, or submit a tip using the P3 smartphone app.