Surveillance images show what Janesville police are calling a person of interest in two reported burglaries on the city's east side.

JANESVILLE

Janesville police released photos Tuesday in hopes of getting help in finding a burglar.

Police are asking for help identifying a “person of interest” in two reported burglaries on Janesville’s east side, according to the news release.

Both burglaries occurred at night while homeowners were asleep. The burglar or burglars entered through unlocked doors, stealing wallets and purses, leaving residents undisturbed, police said.

The burglaries were on Sept. 28 and Oct. 1, said Sgt. Dean Sukus.

“Shortly after the burglaries, stolen credit cards were used at Walmart. Even though these two incidents are three days apart, the suspect is wearing the same clothing,” the release states.

Sukus acknowledged differences in the photos that might indicate two different people, but he said there's a slight chance of that.

One of the men pictured appears to have a beard, and the other does not, and one is wearing a hoodie, while the other is not.

Sukus acknowledged the differences but said the chances that different men wearing the same jacket, pants and shoes would be in Walmart on different days is slim.

What appears to be a beard in one fuzzy photo could actually be a part of the hoodie, Sukus noted.

"I think it's the lighting, and I think its quality of the video," Sukus said.

Police reminded residents to lock all doors at night and keep exterior lights on.

