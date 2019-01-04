01STOCK_JANESVILLE_POLICE

JANESVILLE

Janesville police are looking for a robber who stole money from a pedestrian early Friday morning in the 2900 block of Woodlane Drive.

Officers responded at 12:14 a.m. Friday. The robber approached the victim, demanded money, displayed a gun and then fled on foot with the money, according to a police department news release.

A police dog, aided by the Investigation Division, was unsuccessful in tracking the robber, according to the release.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

The robber is described as a male weighing about 140 pounds and standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall. He has a thin build and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and a black bandana with a white design covering his face.

Anyone with information should call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636. Residents also can report tips anonymously by downloading the free “P3 tips” app for smartphones.

