JANESVILLE

Janesville police are asking the public’s help in locating a man who drove “suspiciously” in the presence of a young girl on the city’s west side Saturday.

No crime was committed, but police would like to find the driver so they can fully investigate, according to a news release.

A woman was watching her grandchild ride a bicycle near the intersection of Willard and Laurel avenues around 3:45 p.m. Saturday when a green van passed the intersection, turned around and drove toward her grandchild, she told police.

The older, box-shaped van was moving against traffic on the wrong side of the street, and when the woman yelled at the driver, he drove away slowly, according the release.

The driver didn’t say anything or get out of the van. The van was described having a dull, Army-green finish and no windows on the sides.

Anyone who knows of suspicious incidents involving this van can call Janesville police at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636, or submit a tip using the P3 smartphone app.