JANESVILLE

Janesville police are asking the public for help in finding a dog who bit a woman Thursday night.

The dog was one of two described as pit bulls, one a tan-and-white puppy and one a tan adult, that a young man was walking sometime before 8 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Jackson Street.

Anyone with information can call police 608-755-3100 or Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636.