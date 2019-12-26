JANESVILLE

A stray cat bit a person Wednesday morning in the 800 block of Hawthorne Avenue in Janesville, and police are trying to find the cat.

The cat has been seen in the same area for the past few days, and the person who was bitten was trying to contain it to turn it over to police, according to a news release

The cat was described as an orange and white tabby, possibly male.

Anyone with information about the owner of this cat or its whereabouts is encouraged to contact Janesville police at 608-755-3100, Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or to use the free P3 Tips app.