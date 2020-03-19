JANESVILLE
Two men posing as roof repairers stole a wallet from an elderly man in Janesville Wednesday, police reported.
The incident happened in the first block of South Ringold Street. The victim said the men knocked on his door and told him they could repair his roof.
The man let them in to discuss repairs, and while one of the men distracted him, the other went through the home and stole the wallet, according to a police news release.
Police recommend that residents:
- Don't let unknown people inside your home without a scheduled appointment.
- Always ask for identification, which legitimate businesses provide their employees.
- Ask to see a city of Janesville solicitor’s license, which should have a photo attached.
The licenses are required for most door-to-door sales.
- Contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244 if with any suspicion that the people at the door are not legitimate employees.
Try go get a description for police, including a vehicle description and license plate number, if possible.