JANESVILLE

Janesville police posted a photo and video of a house burglary Friday in hopes of finding out who did it.

The burglars entered the house on Sharon Street on Tuesday, police said. The video and photo are from the homeowner's camera security system.

The suspects can be heard talking to each other around the 1 minute mark on the video.

Anyone with information can contact Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636, or through the free P3 Tips app.