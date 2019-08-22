JANESVILLE

Complaints about crosswalk violations and pedestrian safety have prompted Janesville police to remind motorists and pedestrians that they both play a role in public safety.

Paying attention while driving is the best way to avoid vehicle and pedestrian accidents, police said in a news release.

For their part, pedestrians should attempt eye contact with drivers to ensure they are seen before crossing a road, police said.

Other tips for pedestrian safety include these:

Yield to vehicles when there is no intersection, crosswalk, "walk" sign or green light.

Avoid suddenly walking in front of a vehicle that doesn’t have enough time to yield.

Walk on the left side of a road or highway when not walking on a sidewalk. (Bicyclists should always stay on the right side of the road.)

Police offer these tips for drivers:

Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks or when entering an alley or driveways.

Yield to pedestrians in intersections that have a "walk" signal or green light.

Yield to pedestrians crossing a highway in marked or unmarked crosswalks.

Don’t overtake or pass vehicles that have stopped to let pedestrians and bicyclists cross the road.

Police will begin targeted enforcement of pedestrian safety laws in coming weeks, according to the release. Violators face fines of up to $175.30.