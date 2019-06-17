JANESVILLE

The Janesville Police Department is looking for a woman who stole a car from The Auto Hubb, 3940 Milton Ave., on Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the used car dealership shortly before 5 p.m. for a report of a “civil dispute” but discovered the couple in question arrived in a stolen car and took another car from the dealership for a “test drive” as part of a fraud, according to a news release.

An officer started a pursuit on Interstate 90/39 but ended it over safety concerns. The thieves fled south to the 600 block of West Sunny Lane, according to the release.

Officers apprehended the male thief, but the woman, Samantha J. Sliger, 39, is still at large.

Sliger is white; between 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 5 feet, 8 inches tall; weighs about 160 pounds; and has blond hair. She was last seen running in the area of Sunny Lane and Highway 51 wearing cut-off jean shorts, a white shirt and tennis shoes, according to the release.

She does not have a phone and does not know anyone locally, according to the release.

There are eight warrants out for Sliger in Iowa and Illinois. She is also known as Rikki Sliger and Kimberly Lille. She used the latter alias in one of the cases Janesville police are investigating.

Sliger and the other person police arrested Monday are being investigated for several frauds and stolen vehicles.

If you see Sliger, call the Rock County 911 Communications Center at 608-757-2244.