JANESVILLE

Janesville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two vehicles on the scene of a shots-fired incident at a Kwik Trip on Highway 51 last month, according to a news release.

Police responded to the Kwik Trip at 3213 S. Highway 51 at about 6 p.m. Nov. 25 and found a shell casing, the release states. No one was injured at the scene.

Witnesses told police a dark-colored SUV was chasing a silver sedan, and they said two shots were fired from one of those vehicles, according to the release. The cars then traveled east on Highway 11 and north on Interstate 90/39.

The two vehicles were described as a silver Chrysler 300—perhaps a 2005 to 2010 model—and a dark Lincoln Navigator SUV—perhaps a 2007 to 2014 model.

Those with information can call Janesville police at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or leave anonymous tip on the P3 Tips app.