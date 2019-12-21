JANESVILLE

Janesville police are looking for a suspect who attempted to rob a woman near an east-side gas station early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a report of an attempted robbery at 1 a.m. Saturday at Stop-N-Go, 3515 E. Milwaukee St., according to a news release.

A male with a handgun attempted to steal money from a woman walking along the north side of the gas station, according to the release.

The woman knew the suspect and identified him to police, but the suspect has not yet been found, according to the release.

Police did not publicly release the name of the suspect. The incident is not considered random, and an investigation is ongoing, according to the release.