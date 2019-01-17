01STOCK_POLICE_GENERIC_1

JANESVILLE

Authorities on Thursday evening were still searching for a person who fled the Janesville Wal-Mart in a vehicle and then evaded police on foot while officers were responding to the store for a reported theft.

According to a Janesville police department official, officers were called around 2:30 p.m. Thursday to Wal-Mart, 3800 Deerfield Drive, for a report of a theft.

Police located a vehicle being driven by a person suspected in the theft, and pursued the vehicle west through Janesville’s northeast side as the driver tried to evade police.

The person at some point abandoned the vehicle and ran off. The police department reports that as of early Thursday evening, authorities had been unable to locate the person.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available.

The Gazette will update this report.

