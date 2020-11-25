JANESVILLE

Janesville police are asking for the public’s help in finding two men who passed counterfeit $100 bills in stores Tuesday night.

The two males were seen leaving the stores at 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday in a dark-colored 2004 GMC SUV, according to a news release.

The men were described as being in their early to mid-20s.

One was described as slim and about 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a goatee and a tattoo above his left eye, wearing a gray Nike hoodie, gray Nike sweatpants, white shoes, and a blue, medical-style mask pulled down below his mouth.

The second man was described as about 6 feet tall with an average build and wearing a blue face mask with a design, a teal, yellow, dark blue and white Nike jacket, dark-colored sweatpants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636, or to leave an anonymous tip using the P3 app.