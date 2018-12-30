JANESVILLE
Janesville police are looking for information about gunshots heard on the south side of Janesville early Sunday morning.
At 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the Rock County Communications Center received several calls about shots fired in the area of Beloit Avenue and Delavan Drive, according to a Janesville police news release.
Police officers found several shell casings in the street in the 1000 block of Beloit Avenue, and an unoccupied home in the area was hit, the news release said.
But no injuries were reported, and there was no clear target or motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime should contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636, the news release said.
In addition, people can download the free "P3 tips" app at the Apple Store or the Google Play Store to report tips anonymously.
