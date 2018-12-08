JANESVILLE
Janesville police are asking for the public's help to locate a dog that bit a woman Tuesday night, according to a news release.
A large dog with dark fur bit a woman in the 400 block of West Holmes Street between 9 and 10 p.m. Tuesday. It might have been a German shepherd or German shepherd mix, according to the release.
Anyone with information about the dog or the dog's owner is encouraged to contact the police department at 608-755-3100 or the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244.
