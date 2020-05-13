JANESVILLE

Janesville police are looking for a man who stabbed and tried to rob another man on the near west side early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded at 2:51 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a stabbing at 12½ S. Academy St., according to a police department news release.

Police learned the man was stabbed after refusing to give the robber money. The robber fled the scene, and the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

The suspect is described as a black man about 6 feet tall with a stocky build, about 40 to 50 years old, bald and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a black coat, black hooded sweatshirt and black pants, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the stabbing can call police at 608-755-3100 or Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636. People also can submit tips anonymously via the P3 Tips app for smartphones.