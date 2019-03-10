JANESVILLE—Police are looking for what they suspect are two people who fired shots early Sunday morning on the near west side.

No one is known to be injured, and police have received no complaints of bullet holes to cars or houses, police Sgt. Brian Vaughn said late Sunday morning.

No arrests had been made as of 11 a.m. as officers continued to investigate, Vaughn said.

Officers were dispatched at 3:48 a.m. to the area of Academy and Van Buren streets for a report of shots fired.

Officers found six .45-caliber shell casings, four in one location and two in another, Vaughn said.

“Early indications support the likelihood of two shooters,” a police new release states.

Neighbors told police they heard people walking south on Academy Street and arguing around the time of the shooting, Vaughn said.

This is the second shooting in less than three days in the same area. Police responded to a shooting Thursday night at 119 Linn St., three blocks from the scene of Sunday morning's incident.

Two 22-year-olds were arrested Thursday night after what police said appeared to be an argument over drugs in a house where children were present.

Vaughn said he had no information connecting the two incidents.

