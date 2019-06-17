JANESVILLE

Police arrested a Janesville man Sunday night after responding to a shots-fired incident near Cherry Street and Rockport Road, according to a Janesville police news release.

Police responded to the area at 11:07 p.m. Sunday, and an investigation revealed the incident occurred at 603 Rockport Road. Police executed a search warrant at that address at 2:23 a.m. Monday and found a handgun, according to the release.

No injuries were reported in the incident, but Jason Sun, 31, was arrested on suspicion of a probation violation, according to the release.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information can call Rock County Communications at 608-757-2244 or submit a tip through Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or through the P3 Tips app.