JANESVILLE

Janesville police say they are looking into who damaged mailboxes on Janesville’s east side.

At 5 a.m. Tuesday, a Gazette delivery driver reported that several mailboxes near Somerset Drive and Windsor Lane were broken off their posts, police Lt. Todd Kleisner said.

Police are unclear how the damaged occurred and are still looking for the culprits, Kleisner said.

Anyone with information can call the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636. People also may submit anonymous tips using the P3 Tips app on their smartphones.